THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service are again renewing its appeal for public assistance in locating missing person Matthew BOUCHARD, a 38-Year-Old male.

Matthew was last seen on Sunday, August 21 at about 3 pm in the 100 block area of Frederica Street West.

There has been no new confirmed sightings and his family is increasingly concerned for his well-being.

If you live in the Westfort area, police ask that you check your properties for signs of Matthew. If you have home or business surveillance in the area, please review footage and contact police if you have anything that may assist investigators.

Matthew requires medication for a medical condition and it is believed he is not in possession of his required medication.

Matthew is described as a White male, standing about 5’7″ tall with a thin build and fair complexion. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo of Angel wings on his back.

Matthew was last believed to be wearing a blue shirt, grey jogging pants and white shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.