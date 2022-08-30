Ignace, ON – Head walker Darlene Necan is inviting others to join her as she prepares to launch the third annual Walk Against Nuclear Waste on Thursday.

The Walk will start in Ignace on September 1st, and travel west to the City of Dryden, passing the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s candidate site for a deep geological repository for all of Canada’s high level nuclear waste mid-way.

Ms. Necan, an elder and Headman with the Ojibway Nation of Saugeen No. 258, has led the walk on two previous years.

The Walk Against Nuclear Waste Burial upon Treaty 3 Lands will leave the NWMO Learn More Centre in Ignace at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 1st. Walkers and supporters are asked to gather at 9 a.m. to smudge and prepare for the walk getting underway.

The Walk will travel west on Highway 17 from Ignace to Dryden before turning north on Highway to Sioux Lookout.

Walk start: Thursday, September 1st, 10 am, Gathering at 9 am, Departure at 10 am

Walk start location: NWMO “Learn More” Centre, 304 Main Street, Ignace, ON‎

Walk direction: West from Ignace to Dryden, then North to Sioux Lookout

Follow “No Nuclear Waste on Treaty Lands” on Facebook for Walk updates