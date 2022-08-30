CALGARY – NATIONAL NEWS – A senseless homicide in Calgary has shaken the Inglewood neighbourhood and the entire city. Calgary Police reports that investigators now believe that the victim, who lived within the building, was confronted in a hallway by a man in the building who had familial ties to another tenant.

It is believed that the victim was randomly, without prior provocation, attacked by the suspect with a knife.

“This was a tragic, senseless death that did not have to happen. The suspect is known to police and we are actively advocating he remain in custody to ensure public safety,” says Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the CPS Homicide Unit. “To Brett’s family and friends, our deepest condolences and our promise that we will do all we can to hold the accused accountable.”

Investigators do not believe the two men had ever met before. After the assault, the suspect left the area while the victim stumbled out of the building and onto the street where he collapsed.

The Inglewood community was deeply shaken this weekend by an assault that resulted in the death of an innocent resident. Investigators from the Homicide Unit have been dedicated to the successful apprehension of the individual believed responsible, while officers and volunteers from the Calgary Police Service Victim Assistance Support Team are connecting with area residents and witnesses to provide ongoing support to the community.

Calgary Police would like to thank the numerous witnesses who stopped to try and help the victim. Sadly, the victim died of his injuries at hospital.

Dozens of officers from across the Service actioned the search to locate CCTV to assist in identifying a potential suspect and patrolled the area to find him.

The suspect was identified and several hours later apprehended by officers and brought in for questioning.

The suspect remains in custody pending his next court appearance on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

An autopsy on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, confirmed the manner of death as homicide as a result of a stabbing and identified the victim as Edward Brett DAVIDSON, 39, known by his family as Brett.

The following statement has been released by the Davidson Family

Our family is in complete shock and despair over this sudden and tragic incident. Words cannot explain the pain, hurt, heartache, and impact this loss will forever have on our family and friends. It is of the utmost importance to our family that the world knows and recognizes Brett for who he was and how his infectious smile and big heart will be eternally missed.

Brett’s life revolved around his close-knit family and many friends. A loving son, profound older brother, and caring confidant, Brett was always there to support those that needed him. His open and honest words of wisdom were sure to resonate and influence those to live life to the fullest, lead by example, and always stand up for what was right. Brett’s kind-hearted demeanour, yet competitive nature, always drew people in to get to know him. Brett’s love for the outdoors fuelled his hobbies and interests, sharing this passion with his family, friends, and dog. Being outdoors was his sanctuary.

Born and raised on Vancouver Island, Brett recently relocated to Calgary in search of a new adventure. From his youth as an athlete and coach, serving his country in the Navy, Brett was a well-travelled man whose kind soul and passion for life were felt far and wide. This loss is a tragedy and has left a void in the hearts of all of us lucky enough to call him a friend, brother, and son—he can never be replaced.

Our family is extremely thankful for the efforts of staff from F45 Training who assisted our son following the attack; first responders; medical staff; and the Calgary police.

We ask that the media respect our privacy to allow the family to grieve during this tragic time.

Cory Carl MIKLIC, who also goes by the name Cory SZABO, 41, has been charged with manslaughter. The charge may be elevated pending further investigative steps.

We recognize many people in the community have been impacted by this event and may need support. The Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) is a free service offered to all victims of crime, including witnesses, and can be reached at 403-428-8398, or toll-free at 1-888-327-7828. The Calgary Distress Centre also offers free crisis counselling and can be reached by calling 403-266-4357 or 211.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case #22351288/4277