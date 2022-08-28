THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Sakatay TAIT, a 40-year-old male.

Sakatay TAIT was last seen on August 27, 2022 at approximately 5:00 pm in the area of Algoma Street Street North.

Sakatay TAIT is described as an Indigenous male standing about 6″0 tall with a thin build. He has long straight black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey sweatpants.

No photo available at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.