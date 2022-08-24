THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are providing an update to an incident that happened early Monday morning on Ambrose Street.

Police were on scene at Court Street and Pearl Street and the 200 Block of Ambrose Street after being dispatched to a call about a disturbance.

Officers once they arrived at the scene found an injured adult male whose injuries were consistent with an assault. The man in his thirties was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of those injuries.

Police report that the victim is expected to make a recovery from those injuries.

The Thunder Bay Police Service Major Crime Unit has been called into the investigation. They are being assisted by the Forensic Unit as well.

Police are asking the public if you have any information that could assist investigators to please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

While there has been some social media banter about this incident, there are no official confirmations from investigators as they are getting tips and information and working through those leads.