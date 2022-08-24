THUNDER BAY – NEWS – MPP Kevin Holland says, “August 31st is the deadline for all faith-based or cultural organization in Thunder Bay-Atikokan to apply for a grant of up to $10,000 to help provide a safer and secure place for the community to gather and celebrate”.

There is still time for eligible faith-based and cultural organizations in Thunder Bay-Atikokan to apply for the Ontario Grant to Support Anti-Hate Security Measures for Faith-Based and Cultural Organizations.

The funds can be used to cover expenses to implement additional security and safety measures such as security equipment and building enhancements as well as security assessments and specialized staff training.

“Faith-based and cultural organizations are the cornerstones of our community,” said Kevin Holland, MPP for Thunder Bay-Atikokan. “This grant recognizes the extraordinary work undertaken by these groups to lift us up in tough times while providing them with the tools they need to continue providing a safe place for people to practice their faith or connect with their communities.”

Eligible organizations include registered charities and not-for-profit corporations that host, as a primary activity, regular gatherings of religious, spiritual, or cultural significance at least once a month, and that rent, lease or own an indoor facility in Ontario that is used for these gatherings. This includes religious and spiritual communities (e.g., churches, synagogues, temples, mosques etc.), Indigenous organizations, cultural groups with a ceremonial component and non-ceremonial cultural groups, including 2SLGBTQ+ organizations.

“Ontario is home to many vibrant and diverse communities, and our government has zero tolerance for hate, racism or discrimination in any form – including towards our faith and cultural communities,” said Michael Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. “With this grant, we are building a safer, more inclusive and equitable Ontario and ensuring everyone feels safe and welcome in our province.”

The application deadline is August 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.