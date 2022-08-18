THUNDER BAY – NEWS – It was a busy day at 500 Donald Street East in the Returning Office, Five candidates have filed nomination papers in the At-Large category for the October election. Donnalee Morettin, Bob Hupka, Tracey MacKinnon, James Glavish, Rajni Agarwal, Duff Stewart, and Adelina Pecchia are joining the growing list.

There are now 23 candidates seeking one of the five at large seats in Council.

IN McIntyre Ward it will be a race as Brent Boyko has filed nomination papers, challenging incumbent Albert Aielo.

Nominations close at 2:00 PM on Friday.