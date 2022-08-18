OTTAWA – SHUNIAH – At the Annual Conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) in Ottawa, Wendy Landry, Mayor, Municipality of Shuniah and President, Northern Ontario Municipal Association was appointed to the AMO Board of Directors, Northern Caucus.

The Conference was held from August 15 to 17.

As a member of the Board, Landry will help set policy for the association and serve as a key municipal leader in the province.

“Hundreds of municipal governments from across Ontario benefit from their participation in AMO. At the same time, their contribution and commitment to working together makes all communities stronger. I am pleased to have Wendy on our Board,” said AMO’s new President, Colin Best, Councillor in Halton Region.

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario’s 444 municipal governments. AMO supports strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada’s political system.

Most of the public services that people use every day are provided by municipal governments. Countless connections, partnerships and funding transfers with Ontario’s provincial government impact municipal programs and services. In the interest of good government, AMO works to ensure that the municipal and provincial municipal relationship is strong and effective.

During the 2022-2024 term, AMO will be particularly focused on matters related to economic recovery and prosperity, planning and growth, affordable housing, ending homelessness, infrastructure investment, broadband expansion, and transit. In addition, AMO is focusing on social infrastructure and policies that enable everyone in Ontario to achieve their full potential. Investment in public health, community paramedicine, long term care, human services, community mental health and addiction round out AMO’s top priorities.

Extensive information about AMO’s advocacy and support for municipal governments is available on our website: www.amo.on.ca