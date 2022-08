DRYDEN – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a RAINFALL Warning for Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Ignace and English River.

The weather service says a slow moving showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact the area into this evening.

2:36 PM EDT Thursday 18 August 2022

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Heavy showers and thunderstorms today.

Hazards: Local rainfall amounts near 50 mm.

Timing: Into this evening.