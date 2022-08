THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay’s Solid Waste & Recycling Facility (the Landfill) is closed today due to a fire located in a waste pile at the main public tipping face.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is currently on-site and the fire is under control.

The City’s Solid Waste & Recycling Services, along with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, will be monitoring the issue throughout the day.

The issue will be reassessed at the end of the day, with hopes of reopening the site tomorrow.