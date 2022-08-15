THUNDER BAY – Local Politics – Ken Boshcoff is seeking a return to civic politics.

“Former Mayor and MP Ken Boshcoff announced today that he will be seeking the chair made open by Mayor Bill Mayor who has verified that he will not be seeking re-election.

The seventy-three year old Boshcoff has served 2 terms as Mayor from 1997 to 2003, 2 terms as MP from 2004 to 2008, and 4 terms as both Ward and At-Large Councillor.

He has also been the President of 3 major municipal organizations- the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, the Thunder Bay District Municipal Association and the Ontario Roads Association.

Boshcoff partnered in a successful insurance business for many years.

Currently he is best known for his commitment to volunteering and fundraising for numerous community groups and service organizations.

Born and raised in Thunder Bay he received an Honours Bachelor Degree from Lakehead University, a Masters in Environment from York University and continues his studies in French at Confederation College.

Northwood Councillor Shelby Ch’ng has filed her nomination papers seeking this election to retain her seat as an at-Large Councillor.