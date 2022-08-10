NIPIGON – NEWS – On August 9th, 2022 at approximately 9:09 p.m. an officer from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop in the Township of Nipigon for speeding 136kmh in a posted 90kmh zone.

While speaking with the driver, it was determined that they had been consuming alcohol. The officer made a demand for an approved screening device breath sample. The driver refused to provide a sample and was placed under arrest.

Mitchell James MCCALL, age 27, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, has been charged with:

Refusal to comply with demand contrary to section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code.

MCCALL’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 7 days. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on September 13th, 2022.