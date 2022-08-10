NIPIGON – NEWS – On August 9th, 2022 at approximately 5:55 p.m., an officer from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a traffic stop on Highway 11-17, in the Township of Nipigon after noting suspicious driving behavior.

It was determined the operator of the motor vehicle had been consuming alcoholic beverages. The officer made a demand for an approved screening device breath sample. The driver provided a sample resulting in a fail reading. The Driver was placed under arrest and returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation David Charles BENSON, 27, of Nipigon, was charged with:

1x Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code;

BENSON’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 7 days. The accused was released by way of Appearance Notice with a Nipigon court date on September 13th, to answer to the charges.