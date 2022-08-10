THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It is a humid morning in Thunder Bay. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region again this morning. At noon the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition kicks off.

Thunder Bay

It is 12 in Thunder Bay this morning under clear skies. Winds are light from the west at 5 km/h. Humidity is at 95% and the barometer is at 101.8 and rising.

Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clearing skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Fort Frances

It is 9 in Fort Frances this morning heading to a high of 23. Winds are very light at 3 km/h from the WNW. Humidity is 97%. The barometer is at 102.2 and rising.

Sunny skies for Wednesday. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning.

High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight skies will be clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 13 at the Dryden Airport. Humidity is at 91%. Winds are from the west this morning at 9 km/h. The barometer is at 102.0.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 23. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight skies will be clearing this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9.

Sachigo Lake

It is 10 in Sachigo this morning headed to a high of 20. Light rain is falling. Winds are from the north at 11 gusting to 28 km/h.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Clearing skies this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning.

High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 10.