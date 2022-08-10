THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: FNC) (“Fancamp“) and KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG) (CSE: KWG.A) (FSE: KW6) (“KWG“) are pleased to announce that Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (“Bold“) has delivered a signed waiver in respect of its right of first refusal to acquire Fancamp interests in the four Koper Lake-McFaulds mining claims that contain the Black Horse chromite discovery, which KWG has offered to acquire from Fancamp as previously announced (the “Proposed Transaction“).

The receipt of Bold’s waiver will enable Fancamp and KWG to proceed with the Proposed Transaction, which is currently scheduled for closing on or prior to August 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including any regulatory approvals or filings.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of advancing its priority mineral properties through exploration and innovative development. Fancamp owns numerous mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, including chromium, strategic rare-earth metals, gold, zinc, titanium and more. Fancamp’s chromium properties in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario are strategically located. Its rare earth element properties in Quebec are a special focus. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, in addition to an investment in a zinc mine planned to be restarted in Nova Scotia. Fancamp is developing energy reduction technology with its advanced Titanium extraction strategy. Fancamp is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

About KWG Resources Inc.

KWG is the Operator of the Black Horse chromite project after acquiring a vested 50% interest through Bold Ventures Inc. which is carried for 10% (20% of KWG’s equity in the JV) by KWG funding all exploration expenditures. KWG holds a 50% vested interest in the McFaulds Lake copper/zinc project and a vested 30% interest in the Big Daddy chromite project. KWG also owns 100% of CCC which staked mining claims between Aroland, Ontario (near Nakina) and the Ring of Fire. CCC has conducted a surveying and soil testing program to assess the prospects for the engineering and construction of a railroad along that route between the Ring of Fire and Aroland, Ontario. CCC engaged Cormorant Utilities and Rail-Veyor Technologies for Engineering Proposals for the construction of a transportation and utility corridor within the route and has received those proposals. KWG has also acquired intellectual property interests, including a method for the direct reduction of chromite to metalized iron and chrome using natural gas. KWG subsidiary Muketi Metallurgical LP has acquired two chromite-refining patents in Canada and one in the USA and in South Africa and is prosecuting an application in Turkey.