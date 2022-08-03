Red Lake – NEWS – On August 1st, 2022 at approximately 12:00 am, officers from the Red Lake and Ear Falls Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle along Howey Street, within the Municipality of Red Lake.

Through investigation, it was determined that the operator of the motor vehicle had been consuming alcoholic beverages. The officer made a demand for an approved screening device breath sample. The driver failed, was placed under arrest & returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation Andrew KEHL, 19, of Atikokan, was charged with:

1x Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

1x Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code;

He was released by way of Undertaking for Red Lake court on September 15th, 2022 at 9:00 am to answer to the charges.

On August 2nd, 2022 at approximately 12:54 am, officers from the Red Lake and Ear Falls Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint on Fifth Street, Balmertown, within the Municipality of Red Lake.

Through investigation, it was determined that the operator of the motor vehicle had been consuming alcoholic beverages. The officer made a demand for an approved screening device breath sample. The driver failed, was placed under arrest & returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation Keiran LARIN, 27, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

1x Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code;

He was released by way of Undertaking for Red Lake court on September 15th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the charges.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive.