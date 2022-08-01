THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The weather warnings issued yesterday have expired.

That is not to suggest a return to perfect summer weather.

Thunder Bay

For August 1st, it is 18 this morning in Thunder Bay. The Barometer is at 100.4 and falling. Humidity is 93%. Winds are WNW at 19 km/h at 7:30 am.

Skies are cloudy this morning with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle or showers this morning. Skies will be clearing late this afternoon.

Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies that will becoming partly cloudy before morning. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 11.

Fort Frances

It is 14 this morning in Fort Frances to start August. Humidity is at 88%. The Barometer is at 101.2 kPa and rising. Winds are WNW at 9 km/h.

Mainly cloudy skies for Monday with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle or showers early this morning. Skies will be clearing this morning.

Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning.

High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Low 15.

Sioux Lookout

It is 12 in Sioux Lookout this morning to get August underway. Winds are WNW at 14 km/h. Humidity is at 94%. The Barometric pressure is at 101.0 kPA and rising.

Monday will see mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle or showers early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming west 20 this afternoon.

High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 14.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 12 in Dryden at the Airport. Winds are 8 km/h from the NNW. Humidity is at 95%. The Barometric pressure is at 101.1 kPa.

Civic Holiday will see a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 30 per cent chance of drizzle or showers early this morning.

High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight skies will remain cloudy along with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 14.

Sachigo Lake

It is 8 under clear skies at 06:30 AM CDT in Sachigo. Humidity is at 100% and the Barometric pressure is at 100.9 kPa.

Monday will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h near noon then north 30.

High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight skies will clear. Low 11.