THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Vincent TURTLE, 36 years old.

Vincent was last seen on July 25, 2022.

Vincent TURTLE is described as an Indigenous male, 5’7″, 205 lbs, with a medium build and complexion. He has long black hair with orange highlights and his left eye is grey while his right eye is brown. He has 1985 tattooed on his knuckles and “Starr” tattooed on his right hand. He was wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, black pants, a grey American Eagle t-shirt, a black ball cap, black backpack and an Adidas sweatband on his right arm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vincent TURTLE is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.