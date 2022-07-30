THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Allan SLIPPERJACK, 36 years old.

Allan was last in the area of the 900 block of Oliver Road on July 28, 2022 at approximately 1:30 pm.

Allan SLIPPERJACK is described as an Indigenous male, 5’10”, 160 lbs, with a medium complexion, short black hair and brown eyes. He also has a swollen and bruised eye. He was wearing a black ball cap, a black long sleeve t-shirt, dark blue pants, carrying a black backpack and a black wheeled duffel bag.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allan SLIPPERJACK is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.