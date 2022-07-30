THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Interesting contrast this morning in our weather. The hotspot in Ontario is Lansdowne House at 19.5 C. The coldspot in Ontario is Fort Severn at 7 C.

There are no warnings or alerts for our region this morning.

THUNDER BAY

It is 10 in Thunder Bay at 7:00 am EDT. Humidity is at 98%. Winds are at 6 km/h from the WSW.

Clear skies are expected for Saturday. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

High 29. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 14.

FORT FRANCES

It is 14 in Fort Frances this morning. Winds are from the SSW at 5 km/h. Humidity is 95%.

Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning under clear skies.

High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 17.

SIOUX LOOKOUT

It is 15 in Sioux Lookout this morning. Humidity is 96%. Winds are at 6 km/h from the SSW.

Skies will be clear and sunny today. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will start with clear skies this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 16.

DRYDEN AND VERMILION BAY

It is 15 in Dryden this morning. Skies are clear. Humidity is at 94%. Winds are from the south at 11 km/h.

Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 28. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will start with continued clear skies. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 16.

FORT SEVERN – WASAHO CREE NATION

It is 8 in Wasaho Cree Nation this morning under mainly sunny skies. Winds are from the west at 13 km/h. Humidity is 96%.

There will be increasing cloudiness by late this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating early this morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 17. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clearing skies this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 10.