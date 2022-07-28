Fentanyl, cocaine and handgun seized following search of southside home

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police located drugs, a firearm, and a device designed to allow a semi-automatic handgun to be fired as an automatic following the search of a Lincoln Street home on Wednesday evening.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 1100 block of Lincoln Street just before 8:10 pm EDT on Wednesday, July 27th. The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity in that area.

Multiple suspects were located inside the home, two of whom were arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

As a result of their search, officers located and seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Police also located a loaded handgun. With the handgun, police located a device that is consistent with allowing a semi-automatic firearm to be discharged as an automatic firearm.

Boris KLJUJIC, 25, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Making an Automatic Firearm

Ja’Coy Shyhiem Teiji STEVENSON, 25, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Making an Automatic Firearm

Both appeared in bail court on Thursday, July 28 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.