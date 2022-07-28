THUNDER BAY – LOCAL POLITICS – Jim Mauro has filed his nomination papers for the upcoming municipal election. Mauro, who has extensive board governance experience with the Police Association of Ontario, Thunder Bay Regional Hospital and United Way among others, will run in the At-Large race.

His platform will include a strong focus on crime, infrastructure, and affordability. Mauro said: “We are facing several difficult challenges in our community that have become worse over the past twenty years. One area is public safety that is often connected to issues that police are not equipped to handle. Tackling these issues needs to be at the forefront of any plans moving forward.”

Mauro indicated that dealing with the city’s long talked about infrastructure deficit is also a priority, stating “We cannot continue to kick this issue down the road year after year. Some members of council used this issue as a reason for not moving forward with other projects. This approach has made these projects more expensive for taxpayers”.

Mauro will also work with various community partners to continue efforts for a diverse economy “We cannot have a vibrant growing city without a strong economic base. Continuing those efforts in making Thunder Bay attractive for investment in part by keeping tax increases affordable, will lead to job growth and a better future for the entire community” Mauro stated.

Mauro said: “I have lived in Thunder Bay my entire life. Ensuring that your children have a community they want to remain in to raise their families will be my approach to all decisions if I am fortunate enough to be elected.”

Mauro will roll out a more detailed platform in the weeks to come but will be speaking to as many Thunder Bay residents as possible, to hear other concerns that exist in the community.