TORONTO — The Ontario government has expanded the use of the eIntake digital platform to include the Eastern region, making the platform available right across the province.

eIntake expedites the process for law enforcement officers to file criminal charges electronically and streamlines the information shared between police, other enforcement agencies and courts in real time. It also allows Justices of the Peace to enter their decisions, sign documents digitally and request additional information from law enforcement officers online.

“Our government is modernizing the criminal justice system to ensure our justice sector partners have the tools they need,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “The successful implementation of eIntake across Ontario is an important step towards building a more connected criminal justice system, allowing our frontline heroes to spend more time combatting crime and ensuring communities are protected across the province.”

“The eIntake platform is a critical pillar in the Ontario government’s strategy to reduce paperwork and build a more responsive and resilient justice system,” said Attorney General Doug Downey. “By expanding these services provincewide, we’re ensuring police and Justices of the Peace can focus on bringing offenders to justice and keeping our communities safe.”

The eIntake system is now being used by 64 enforcement agencies and 129 courthouses across Ontario. It is among a series of digital initiatives the Ontario government is taking to build a justice system that is seamless, simple and efficient, and is part of Ontario Onwards: Ontario’s COVID-19 Action Plan for a People-Focused Government, which includes more than 30 projects that are changing the way people and businesses interact with government.

More than 110,000 charging documents have been received by eIntake since the application’s launch in 2019.