THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) and Tourism Thunder Bay are pleased to provide $250,000 in funding support from the CEDC Tourism Development Fund to Science North.

“The expansion of Science North into Northwestern Ontario is great news for Thunder Bay. The CEDC is thrilled to be able to support this project through the CEDC Tourism Development Fund,” states Eric Zakrewski, Chief Executive Officer, Thunder Bay CEDC. “The economic impacts of this project will be felt throughout our community. Science North will not only improve the quality of life for local residents through programming and education but will also drive tourism by promoting visitor attraction to our region.”

Science North is expanding into Northwestern Ontario by adding a permanent science centre in Thunder Bay. The facility is estimated to engage approximately 70,000 visitors annually through a range of exhibits, visitor experiences and outreach programs, including over 20,000 tourists. The facility will grow the tourism industry and the Thunder Bay economy by $20 million in value-added benefits and an additional $6 million annually through visitor spending and operations in the City.

The project is currently in the Schematic Design phase. This phase includes collaboration with regional stakeholders, providing details on the visitor experience and resulting in a complete operating plan for the Thunder Bay attraction.

“We are thrilled to have the support of the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission as we move forward with the Northwest Expansion Project,” says Ryan Land, Director of Education and Northern Programs with Science North. “The opportunities for Science North to grow in Thunder Bay and the region are well aligned with the City’s vision for a thriving and sustainable community. Funding received from all three levels of government will help us complete the schematic design phase of the project, which will give us a better idea of where the science centre will be located, what it will look like and what the experiences will be when you visit.”

The CEDC Tourism Development Fund provides financial support to projects and events with the capacity to attract more visitors to Thunder Bay, increase visitor spending, and generate room nights at local accommodations. The fund is supported by tax revenues collected quarterly on short-term stays at local hotels, motels, and other accommodation providers at the rate of 4%. The CEDC and Tourism Thunder Bay administer 50% of the total collected tax revenues in support of the continued growth of tourism-focused events and products.