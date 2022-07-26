Online education has opened the door for more people than ever to further their education. The convenience, affordability, and effectiveness of earning a degree online means learners don’t have to put their current careers or personal lives on hold.

However, enrolling in an online university program is still a huge commitment. Due to this, it’s essential you select the right educational institution for your needs. One wrong move could end up being a costly, time-consuming mistake.

To prevent that from happening, here are five steps to picking an online university that fits your needs.

Step #1: Reputation and quality

When selecting an online university, undoubtedly, the most important aspect is the quality of the education supplied. You want to go with an institution like Touro University Worldwide, an online platform known for providing a “superior education” on the way toward a high-quality, valuable degree.

Before settling on an online university, make sure to put in the research. See what type of awards they have received. Look at student reviews. Analyze where it sits on university league tables.

Step #2: Subjects offered

Alongside learning about a university’s reputation and quality, you have to ensure it actually offers the course you want to select. That should be obvious. However, it’s not only about the degree title – you need to dig a little deeper before deciding.

Once you find a program, see what type of modules it contains. Are these of interest? Do they match up with your future career objectives? If the answer isn’t ‘yes’ to both questions, it’s time to start looking at other courses at other universities.

Step #3: Entry requirements

You have found an online university. You’ve picked a course. Yet before you set your heart on a specific institution, you need to see if you meet the entry requirements.

When you’re not in possession of a traditional academic background, the bad news is you won’t be eligible for certain institutions. However, the door’s not shut on your dreams. There are certain universities that will accept applications based on work experience rather than qualifications.

Step #4: Flexibility and support

No online university is the same. Certain institutions go with an entirely online educational platform, and others decide to go with a hybrid degree that requires you to still travel to campus. The latter option can be problematic, particularly if you’re not in close proximity to the university.

The type of support on offer can also play a factor in your decision. Even if you’re not meeting teachers and staff in person, there should be channels available – from knowledge bases to remote one-on-one support – to help you through your program.

Step #5: Make sure it feels right

Last of all, it’s essential you are entirely comfortable and positive you are making the right decision. This isn’t about the online university you have selected, either. It’s also about whether you’re sure this is the right path you want to take in your life. You need to know it feels 100% right before committing.