TORONTO / Thunder Bay – NEWS – Ross Romano, Minister for Colleges and Universities had issued the following statement in reaction to the passage of Bill 276, the Supporting Recovery and Competitiveness Act, 2021, which includes provisions to make the Northern Ontario School of Medicine and the Universitie d’Hearst, independent universities:

“The passage of Bill 276 is great news for the future of postsecondary education in Northern Ontario. It means that both the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) and the Universite d’Hearst (Hearst) are one step closer to being independent degree granting institutions.

In the short term this means that the two Universities will be able to continue to offer their high-quality education to the communities of Hearst, Timmins, Kapuskasing, Sudbury and Thunder Bay. Longer-term, it means with new legislative authority, the institutions will be able to explore new opportunities to offer more degrees and programs subject to review by the Postsecondary Education Quality Assessment Board, explore new partnerships across Northern Ontario, and ultimately improve and expand the education that they provide today.

The Government is proud to support this legislation to grow world-class postsecondary education in Northern Ontario. Thanks to this legislation, Hearst will become Ontario’s second independent francophone university, governed by and for francophones. NOSM will be become Canada’s first standalone independent medical school and be empowered to expand its current services and programs and address the health needs of the region.

The legislation represents a major opportunity for Northern Ontario to build and expand two new independent universities. In the coming months the Ministry will be working with the two institutions and with northern communities and stakeholders about the details of how NOSM and Hearst will operate in the future.”