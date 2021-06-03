WINNIPEG – COVID-19 Update – Manitoba is reporting 360 new COVID-19 cases today, and five more deaths in the province from the virus.

Public health officials advise five new deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported today:

• a female in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a male in his 70s from the Northern health region;

• a female in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a male in his 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the unspecified variant of concern; and

• a female in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 11.5 per cent provincially and 13.2 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 360 new cases of the virus have been identified. However, five cases have been removed due to data correction. This brings the net-new number of cases today to 355 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 51,935.

Today’s COVID-19 data shows:

• 19 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 23 cases in the Northern health region.

• 42 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 56 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 220 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 4,179 active cases and 46,689 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• 212 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 85 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 297 hospitalizations;

• 45 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 23 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, for a total of 68 ICU patients;

• 2,933 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 778,451; and

• the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,067.

Public health officials advise all public and independent kindergarten to Grade 12 schools in Morden will move to remote learning effective Monday, June 7 until Monday, June 21. Public health will review the situation at that time. The change has been recommended as COVID-19 case counts are elevated in the community.