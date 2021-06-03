Police Seized Drugs and Handguns

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested and charged two southern Ontario men, and seized four handguns and a quantity of drugs Wednesday amid an investigation into drug-trafficking activity.

Officers with the Emergency Task Unit executed the search warrant at a residential address in the 100 block of Kenogami Avenue South just after 4 pm on Wednesday June 2.

The TBPS K9 Unit was also involved in the execution of this warrant.

The search was a result of an ongoing investigation into drug-trafficking activity by the TBPS’s Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.

When officers entered the home they located two males, both of whom were residents of Brampton, Ont. The suspects were arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home led to the seizure of four handguns, two of which were loaded, and a quantity of firearm ammunition.

Police also located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected Methamphetamine, Percocet pills, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

More than $13,000 CAD was also seized. The estimated potential street value of drugs seized totals $295,000 CAD.

Deion CAMPBELL, 24, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Possession of Firearm Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized x 4

• Possession of Firearm/ Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order x 4

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: With Ammunition x 4

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence x 4

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Without Registration Certificate x 4

Tyrese DACRES, 22, off Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Possession of Firearm Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized x 4

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: With Ammunition x 4

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence x 4

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Without Registration Certificate x 4

Both appeared in bail court on Thursday, June 3, 2021 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

None of the accused are considered guilty until proven in court.