KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.

An area of showers and isolated thunderstorms is crossing the region early this morning. Total rainfall amounts this morning will be in the 10 to 20 mm range, with locally higher amounts of 20 to 40 mm possible in areas that receive a thunderstorm.

5:28 AM EDT Tuesday 26 July 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ponding of water in poorly drained areas may occur.