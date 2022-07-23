THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Patricia Hanley (COTE) 50 years of age.
Patricia was last seen on July 22, 2022 at approximately 4:40 pm in the area of John St and Ontario St.
Patricia Hanley is also known as Patricia Cote and is described as:
– White
– Female
– 5 Feet, 6 Inches
– 138 pounds
– Medium build
– Light complexion
– Medium length straight blonde hair
– Blue eyes
– Last seen wearing: beige shirt, multi-colour pants
Please refer to the attached photo for more details.
If you know the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.