THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Patricia Hanley (COTE) 50 years of age.

Patricia was last seen on July 22, 2022 at approximately 4:40 pm in the area of John St and Ontario St.

Patricia Hanley is also known as Patricia Cote and is described as:

– White

– Female

– 5 Feet, 6 Inches

– 138 pounds

– Medium build

– Light complexion

– Medium length straight blonde hair

– Blue eyes

– Last seen wearing: beige shirt, multi-colour pants

Please refer to the attached photo for more details.

If you know the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.