THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect today across the region as of 6:45 am EDT.

Thunder Bay

It is 15 headed to a high of 20 for Sunday. Winds are from the west at 6 km/h at 6:45 am EDT. The humidity is 99%.

The forecast calls for showers ending early this morning then mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 12.

Fort Frances

It is 12 in Fort Frances this morning at 05:45 CDT. The high will be 19. Humidity is at 99% this morning. Winds are at 7 km/h from the WNW.

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be cloudy and becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low 10.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 14 in Dryden at 05:45 am CDT. The daytime high will be 18. Humidity is at 96%. Winds are 9 km/h from the NNW.

Skies will be cloudy today. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 60.

High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight cloudy skies will be clearing after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Sachigo Lake

It is 9 in Sachigo this morning headed to a Sunday high of 16. Winds are 13 km/h from the north. Humidity is 95%.

Periods of rain will be ending this afternoon then cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.