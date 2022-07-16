THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Ontario’s New Democrats will elect a new permanent leader the first week of March, 2023, after the party’s provincial council voted Friday to set the rules of its leadership race.

With rules now in place, leadership hopefuls will have until early December 2022 to register as candidates in the contest.

“It’s an exciting time to be a New Democrat in Ontario,” says party president Janelle Brady. “Our party is stronger than ever, and in 2023 we’ll be electing not only the next leader of the NDP, but the next premier of Ontario. We’re ready to show Ontarians that they can finally have a premier who fights for families and workers — fixing health care, lifting wages up, and tackling the cost of living.”

Peter Tabuns has been selected to serve as interim leader of the Ontario NDP until the party elects its new permanent leader. Tabuns takes up the mantle temporarily from long-serving leader Andrea Horwath, who helmed the party as it secured Official Opposition status in back-to-back elections.

Backgrounder

Ontario NDP Leadership contest rules

The Ontario NDP provincial council has adopted a full book of leadership contest rules, including a set of foundational principles. Among those principles, the leadership contest must generate enthusiasm for the Ontario NDP, its ideas and principles; be positive, inclusive and accessible; and grow the membership of the party including prioritizing growth in equity-deserving communities. Detailed highlights of the leadership contest include: