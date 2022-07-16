THUNDER BAY – Weather – Heat! For most of the region that is going to be the weather word of the day. Environment Canada has issued Heat Warnings for much of Western and Northern Ontario.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is at 13 this morning at 8:00 am. The humidity is 97%. Winds are from the Southwest at 8 km/h.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected today.

High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 12.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances is under a heat warning.

This morning at 7:00 am CDT it is 15 with the humidity at 98%. Winds are 2 km/h from the Southeast.

Mainly sunny skies to start your Saturday in Fort Frances. There will be increasing cloudiness this afternoon followed by a 30 per cent chance of showers later this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 18.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 18 in Dryden at the Airport this morning. The region is under a heat warning issued by Environment Canada.

The humidity is 95%, and winds are light at 4 km/h from the south.

High 29. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Low overnight of 18.

Webequie

Webequie is under a heat warning. It is 16 this morning under cloudy skies, humidity is 79% with winds from the south-southwest at 13 km/h.

Sunny skies are forecast for this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will become west 20 km/h early this afternoon.

High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 18.