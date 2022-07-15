DRYDEN – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued Heat Warnings for much of Western and parts of Northern Ontario.
Hot and humid conditions are expected Saturday into Monday.
Temperatures reaching near 30 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 36 are expected over the next 3 days.
3:49 PM EDT Friday 15 July 2022
Heat Warning in effect for:
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Pickle Lake – Cat Lake
- Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake
- Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell
- Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake
Overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat.