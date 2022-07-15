DRYDEN – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued Heat Warnings for much of Western and parts of Northern Ontario.

Hot and humid conditions are expected Saturday into Monday.

Temperatures reaching near 30 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 36 are expected over the next 3 days.

3:49 PM EDT Friday 15 July 2022

Heat Warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat.