We are what we do. It is a doubtless fact that our actions and habits define us. Let’s just take a moment to realize this – whatever we are right now, whatever, it is our habits that have made us what we are. Now, while you judge yourself, we’ll move on to meet one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world, Vince Pitstick, to see what is the secret behind his success.

“Commitment,” says Vince when asked about the habits we would attribute to his success. Commitment with himself, commitment to his dreams, goals, and mission, and ‘commitment to something greater than himself’ is what has worked for Vince to get to the top. His achievements are proof, or else, how could a poor, addict-teen, battling OCD, stuck in a family stricken with domestic violence rise up to the pinnacle of success?

Apart from that, Vince says that he hustles hard because his reasons are bigger. And we know what they are.

Vince has a dream to see the national health system upgraded to accommodate a range of services that can enhance service delivery and effectiveness of the treatment. He is pointing towards health coaching, which, according to Vince, can be a legitimate answer in the wake of the growing number of lifestyle diseases. And he probably has proven his point through the services that he renders.

Being a functional nutritionist and health and fitness coach, Vince offers a variety of programs. According to clients/patients, the fitness programs by Vince have changed their lives and made them realize their potential to the fullest. Therefore, his arguments seem to carry some weight when he says there is a need to integrate health coaching into our health system.

Further, Vince is a ‘disciple of his craft’, meaning that he constantly keeps improving by practice to make his programs more effective for clients and education more reliable for those who need it the most. He is a hard worker and never hesitates to sacrifice for things he wants to achieve in his life. He says that he’s always willing to put more effort when others just give up in between. Giving up is a trait he despises a lot.

And finally, last but not least, Vince strongly believes in self-care. On a typical day in his life, his top priority is not chasing his goals but health, which he considers his number one asset. And in order to do that, Vince practices meditation, exercise, diet, mindset, and prayer. That’s how he starts and ends his day.

Honestly speaking, when we read about successful entrepreneurs in the world, we find that there is no deep philosophy hidden behind their success. It is habits that have put them at the summit of fame. So, now that you know what works for Vince and other entrepreneurs, stop judging yourself and start changing the habits holding you back!

Vince’s Instagram: @Vince_Pitstick

Nutrition Dynamic Instagram: @Nutrition_Dynamic

Metabolic Mentor University Instagram: @MetabolicMentorUniversity

MetabolicMentor.com