DRYDEN – NEWS – Dryden OPP have updated on the sudden death reported last night.

The Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has identified the victim in a suspicious death in the City of Dryden and one person is in custody.

On the evening of July 13, 2022, the OPP responded to a reported assault at a home on Whyte Avenue. Officers located David SINCLAIR, aged 28-years-old of Kenora was deceased at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Ontario Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

The OPP has arrested one person in connection with the death and is seeking another individual. No further details can be released at this time, but an update will be issued as soon as possible.

This investigation, by members of the Dryden Detachment, the North West Region Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit is ongoing, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

While this does not appear to be a random incident, the OPP encourages everyone to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Dryden OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.