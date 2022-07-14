The Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a suspicious death in the City of Dryden.

On July 13, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the OPP responded to a reported assault at a home on Whyte Avenue. Officers located a deceased individual at that location.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed. A post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Ontario Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

While this does not appear to be a random incident, the OPP encourages everyone to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

This investigation, by members of the Dryden Detachment, the North West Region Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit is ongoing, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Dryden OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.