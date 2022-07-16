SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – Temperatures reaching near 29 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 36 are expected over the next 2 days.

Overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat.

Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning.

6:24 AM EDT Saturday 16 July 2022

Heat Warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Hot and humid conditions are expected today into Sunday.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.