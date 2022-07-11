THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police have released the scene connected to an ongoing sudden death investigation at the Marina Park.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were initially dispatched to the vicinity of the Ta-chi Park just before 7 am on Friday, July 8, 2022.

When officers arrived they located a deceased adult female.

A post-mortem examination took place in Toronto, and police released the scene in the afternoon hours of Monday, July 11, 2022.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.