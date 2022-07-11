THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service Statement regarding the social media posts regarding the interaction between a TBPS officer and members of the public at Marina Park:

“We understand that the bride had a connection to a retired police officer. This was an impromptu situation where the bride approached the officer and requested a photo be taken in the cruiser. There was no intent to cause any indignity or disrespect to anyone based on where the officer was located. Public interactions with our officers who are parked or situated in settings which have a high number of pedestrians, such as a park, are quite common.

“Acting Chief Taddeo has today reminded our members that while public interactions are encouraged, there may be times where these contacts can be viewed as being insensitive.

“Officers were reminded that the nature of an assigned duty shall take precedence over other requests; especially when the nature of the request could conflict with that of the assigned duty.”