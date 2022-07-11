KENORA – NEWS – On July 8, 2022 at approximately 12:00 pm CDT, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora Detachment was notified of a suspicious vehicle. A good samaritan said that a driver appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of a parked vehicle with no licence plates, located on Villeneuve Road.

Daniel COLLINSON, 40 of Kenora, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to sec. 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, contrary to sec. 10(s) contrary to the Cannabis Act

Possession of property obtained by Crime s. 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

2 x Failure to comply with release order, contrary to sec. 145(5)(a) of the CC

COLLINSON will appear before an Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora to answer to the charges on July 13, 2022.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.