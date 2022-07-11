THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Scattered thunderstorms have developed over the areas late this afternoon. These thunderstorms are capable of producing pea to marble size of hail, and frequent lightning.
Stay tuned for the latest updates…
5:09 PM EDT Monday 11 July 2022
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
- Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowel
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
It is likely based on the weather radar that there will be more storm alerts and warnings issued through the evening.