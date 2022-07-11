THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Scattered thunderstorms have developed over the areas late this afternoon. These thunderstorms are capable of producing pea to marble size of hail, and frequent lightning.

Stay tuned for the latest updates…

5:09 PM EDT Monday 11 July 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowel

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

It is likely based on the weather radar that there will be more storm alerts and warnings issued through the evening.