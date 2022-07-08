Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service has a portion of Marina Park taped off with crime scene tape.

There are numerous police units on scene, along with the forensics unit.

Thunder Bay Police report that the Major Crime Unit of the TBPS is investigating a sudden death at Marina Park in the vicinity of the Tai-chi Park.

Emergency responders were called to the scene just before 7:00 a.m. this morning.

Primary Response officers and the Forensic Investigations Unit remain on scene.

It appears a body was discovered at the scene.

Developing…