Thunder Bay – Tech – Across Canada there are reports of people experiencing issues wit their wireless phone service.

Outage Alert – Mobility – July 8

Tbaytel reports, There is a nationwide Mobility outage that is affecting Tbaytel Mobility customers. Our Team is working with national carriers to restore services as quickly as possible.

Issues are also being reported by Bell, Rogers and other service providers.

This is including Interac as well. A number of reports on downdetector a website for tracking issues online says that debit and credit card payments at many businesses are not working either.

Update: This outage is also reportedly impacting 911 calls made by wireless phones.

Fort William First Nation has asked people who need 911 service to call from a land-line.