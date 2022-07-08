THUNDER BAY – Weather – Heading to the weekend there are no weather alerts or warnings this fine Friday morning. The trip forward into Saturday looks good too.

Take the time this weekend to get out and do something new. Make your weekend family time count for something. Don’t drink and drive, or smoke, toke and drive. The life you save might be your own.

Thunder Bay

It is 10 this morning at 06:00 am in Thunder Bay with the humidity at 95% and light winds from the Southwest at 6 km/h.

We are calling for a high for Friday of 23 with the humidex at 25, and the UV index at 8 or very high.

This evening will remain clear, with an overnight low of 9.

Fort Frances

It is 11 in Fort Frances this morning. Humidity is 97% and winds are calm.

For today clear skies with a high of 26 is expected. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies with a low of 14.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 14 in Dryden at the airport. Winds are at 8 km/h from the ENE and humidity is at 89%.

Clear skies for Friday with a high of 25. The Humidex will be 27. The UV Index will be 8 or very high.

Overnight the low will be 11 under clear skies.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is a cool 3 in Wasaho this morning. Humidity is at 100%. Winds are from the South-Southwest at 9 km/h at 6:00 am.

Friday will see clear skies with fog patches clearing out this morning. The high for today will be 21. The UV Index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see a low of 13 under clear skies.