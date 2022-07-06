GERALDTON – NEWS – A reminder from the OPP that wearing a helmet on an ATV is important.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Greenstone Detachment were notified of a collision involving an ATV on July 4, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm.

The incident took place at a hunting and fishing camp located on Highway 11 in Geraldton.

Greenstone Detachment members attended the scene along with the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation team and Superior North Emergency Medical Services. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

This investigation is ongoing, however the OPP can confirm that the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The OPP is reminding off-road vehicle drivers to exercise caution and ride within laws that are designed to keep you safe while operating any type of off-road vehicle (ORV).

OPP investigations into ORV collisions continue to show that losing control, alcohol consumption, lack of experience and overall carelessness are major contributing factors in severe injuries and deaths.

Driving an ORV while impaired by alcohol or drugs is as unlawful as driving any other vehicle and carries the same impaired driving penalties that apply to driving a motor vehicle.

Operators who do not wear their helmets are at a much higher risk of serious injury or death if they crash, lose control or their ORV tips over.