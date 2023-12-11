GREENSTONE, ON – A collision involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Geraldton has led to the arrest of an individual on multiple charges, including impaired operation.

The Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were quick to respond to the situation, underscoring their commitment to road safety and impaired driving enforcement.

The incident occurred on December 8, 2023, shortly before 8:00 p.m., at a restaurant located on Third Avenue Northeast in the Town of Geraldton.

According to the Greenstone OPP, the operator of the ATV was driving erratically before colliding with a parked vehicle and then fled the scene.

Greenstone OPP members report that the ATV driver was located shortly after the incident.

Their investigation revealed that the driver, identified as 35-year-old Thomas Robbins of Geraldton, was impaired by alcohol at the time of the collision. Robbins was arrested and taken to the Greenstone OPP Detachment for further testing.

Robbins faces several charges under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act, including operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80, dangerous operation, failure to stop after an accident, driving a motor vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock device, and failing to apply for a permit upon becoming the owner of a vehicle.

After being processed, Robbins was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton on January 11, 2024.

The OPP emphasizes the importance of road safety and their ongoing efforts to remove alcohol/drug-impaired drivers from the roads. They encourage the public to actively report suspected impaired driving by calling 9-1-1, contributing to safer communities across the province.