RED LAKE, ON – The Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has reported a busy week. The OPP in Red Lake responded to a total of 246 occurrences between Monday, December 4, 2023, and Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The incidents ranged widely in nature, reflecting the diverse challenges faced by the detachment in maintaining community safety.

The most frequent incidents involved trespassing, with 126 reported cases under the Trespass to Property Act.

The OPP also conducted 16 R.I.D.E. programs and issued 14 eTickets for vehicle-related infractions.

The detachment responded to 7 assaults and the same number of incidents under the Liquor Licence Control Act.

Other significant occurrences included 7 interventions to prevent breaches of peace, 6 cases each of community mobilization programs, police assistance, and warrants, as well as 5 instances each of handling unwanted persons and OMAP (Offender Management and Apprehension Program).

Additionally, the Red Lake OPP dealt with various domestic and family disputes, ambulance assistance calls, motor vehicle collisions, and other community service-related incidents. The week also saw a number of mental health act cases, a mischief incident, a harassment complaint, and an alarm response, among others.

In total, the OPP laid 48 charges under the Criminal Code and 3 under the Highway Traffic Act during this period.

The OPP would like to remind the public of their online reporting system, Citizen Self Reporting (CSR), as a convenient alternative for reporting minor incidents. Launched province-wide in 2014, CSR allows the public to report specific crimes, such as theft under $5,000, mischief/damage to property or vehicle under $5,000, theft from vehicles, driving complaints, and property damage. This system is accessible from computers and mobile devices, enabling direct reporting to the OPP without dispatching an officer, provided there are no suspects, injuries, or emergencies.

The types of incidents eligible for CSR reporting include theft under $5,000, mischief/damage to property or vehicles under $5,000, theft from vehicles, lost/missing property under $5,000, stolen license plates, and driving complaints. To use the Citizen Self Reporting system and for more information, the public is encouraged to visit opp.ca.