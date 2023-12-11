FORT FRANCES, ON – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) apprehended an individual in Fort Frances, following a report of a break-in on Victoria Avenue.

The incident occurred on December 9, 2023, just after 4:30 a.m.

The OPP responded to a call reporting a break and enter at a residence on Victoria Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that the suspect had been confronted by the homeowner and subsequently fled on foot. Notably, the suspect took an FXR winter jacket from the residence’s entry area during the incident.

In a quick turn of events, police located the suspect on a nearby street, it was made easier because the suspect was wearing the stolen jacket. The individual was promptly taken into custody without further incident.

Following their investigation, Thomas Manning, a 29-year-old resident of Fort Frances, faces Criminal Code charges including break and enter a dwelling house with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

Manning has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on January 15, 2023.

The OPP is continuing their investigation into this matter and urges anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward. Other homeowners who may have lost items due to a break-in or from their property should contact OPP.

Tips can be directed to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to provide information anonymously, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), offering a confidential avenue for sharing information.