NIPIGON, ON – NEWS – Responding to public concerns and tips, officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have made a significant arrest in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in the town of Nipigon.

The investigation led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Cass Potan of Nipigon, Ontario. On December 10, 2023, Potan was apprehended and is now facing serious charges related to drug trafficking. The charges include possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine) for the purpose of trafficking, and trafficking in Schedule I substances, specifically methamphetamines (Crystal Meth) and cocaine. These charges are in violation of Sections 5(2) and 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, respectively.

Following the arrest, the accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

This arrest marks another step in the ongoing efforts by the Nipigon OPP to combat the trafficking of illegal drugs in the community.

The Nipigon OPP is actively continuing their work to address the trafficking of illicit drugs and urges the public to come forward with any pertinent information.

How to Recognize Potential Criminal Activity in your Community

Here are some signs that might indicate drug trafficking activity:

Unusual Traffic Patterns: Frequent, short-duration visits to a particular house or property at all hours, especially if visitors don’t stay long, can be a red flag. This includes both foot and vehicle traffic. High Levels of Secrecy or Privacy: Houses or buildings where occupants seem unusually secretive or go to great lengths to ensure privacy, such as covering windows, installing extensive surveillance, or showing hostility towards neighbors, can be suspicious. Unusual Odors: The smell of chemicals or unusual odors that could indicate drug production. This can be particularly noticeable in the case of methamphetamine manufacturing, which has a strong chemical smell. Neglected Property: While not always the case, properties used for drug activities might be neglected, with uncollected trash, overgrown lawns, or general disrepair. Excessive Security Measures: Unusually high levels of security, such as surveillance cameras, barred windows, guard dogs, or fences, especially in residential areas, can sometimes indicate illegal activities. Wealth Indicators Without Visible Means of Support: Occupants living a lifestyle that seems beyond their means, with expensive cars and electronics, but no apparent employment or legal income source, could be a warning sign. Rental Properties with Absentee Landlords: Properties where the landlord is never around, and tenants seem to have full run of the place, can sometimes be more susceptible to illegal activities, including drug trafficking. Frequent Late-Night Activity: Regular late-night activities, such as people coming and going or vehicles arriving and departing, could be indicative of drug trafficking. Suspicious Parcels or Deliveries: Frequent deliveries of packages or shipments to a residence, especially if they seem to be handled secretively, can be a sign of drug trafficking or production. Evidence of Drug Use: Finding drug paraphernalia or evidence of drug use around a property or neighborhood can also be an indicator.

It’s important to remember that these signs may not always point to drug trafficking and could be explained by other factors. If you suspect drug trafficking, it’s crucial to report your concerns to local law enforcement. Do not try to investigate or intervene on your own, as this could be dangerous.

Those with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to provide information anonymously, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting individuals may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.